Govt forms committee for making coastal shipping guidelines

NEW DELHI : Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways on Monday announced a high-level committee to draft revised guidelines for operationalization of Ro-Ro and Ro-Pax ferry service.

The committee will also draft model concession agreement for Ro-Ro / Ro-Pax terminal operator and model license agreement for operation of Ro-Ro/ Ro-Pax/ Fast Passenger Ferry, it added.

Speaking about the importance of this step, the Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said that the proposed committee will formulate and streamline the future roadmap of Ro-Pax Ferry development in the country. “It will help implement the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to harness the waterways and integrating them with the economic development of the country."

Ground realities such as safety standards of vessels, control mechanism on excess boarding of passengers/cargo, online ticketing system, revenue accounting/ sharing mechanism, statutory clearances, exclusivity periods, inclusion of new and emerging technologies will be reviewed by the council to prepare structured document which will eliminate unnecessary delays, disagreements facilitate the smooth and safe operation of the Ro-Ro/Ro-Pax ferry service.

“This will enhance the ease of doing business by instilling confidence among all stakeholders attracting more domestic and international businesses to invest and do business in the country," the ministry said.

Promotion of coastal shipping as the energy efficient and lower cost mode of transport, both for passengers and freight, through PPP mode with viability gap funding which is in line with country’s focus on Green Growth was announced in the union budget 2023-24.

Under the Sagarmala programme, the ministry is financially supporting 51 projects worth Rs. 1,900 Crore to boost the urban water transportation services in India, of which, 10 projects worth Rs. 500 crore are complete.