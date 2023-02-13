Govt forms committee for making coastal shipping guidelines
- The committee will draft model concession agreement for Ro-Ro / Ro-Pax terminal operator and model license agreement for operation of Ro-Ro/ Ro-Pax/ Fast Passenger Ferry
NEW DELHI : Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways on Monday announced a high-level committee to draft revised guidelines for operationalization of Ro-Ro and Ro-Pax ferry service.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×