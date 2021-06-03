Govt forms expert panel to finalise national mandatory minimum wage

This is the second committee the union labour ministry is setting up after it junked the Anoop Satpathy Committee report in 2019. The panel had suggested a national minimum wage at Rs.375 per day and ₹9,750 per month. In addition to the minimum monthly wage of ₹9,750, the seven-member Satpathy Committee panel had also suggested that a housing allowance of ₹1,430 should be provided for city-based workers.

