Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that the government has formed a multistate cooperative export society to boost exports and that India aims to contribute 330 million metric tonnes (MMT), or 33%, of global milk production by 2033-34.

Speaking at the 49th Dairy Industry Conference organised by the Indian Dairy Association (IDA) in Gujarat, Shah said that the government has formed a multistate cooperative society for exports and by connecting it with these 2 lakh rural dairies, there is a possibility of increasing exports by five times.

Mint had reported on December 9 that the government is planning to set up a “National Cooperative Export Society" to help boost India’s exports.

The Union Minister said that looking at the dairy scenario of the world, in 1970 India produced about 6 crore litres of milk per day and it was a milk-deficient country. He said that this production has increased to 58 crore litres per day in 2022 and the dairy sector has played a huge role in it.

Shah further said that there is a need for White Revolution-2 in the country today and that the cooperative model in the dairy sector touches all aspects including income, nutrition, livestock care, protecting human interest, employment and women empowerment.

He added that by eliminating the middlemen between the farmer and the consumer in the entire system, the cooperative model provides maximum profit to the farmer.

Today India's share in milk production has gone up to 21% and the Amul model has contributed a lot to this, Shah said, adding that after the formation of 2 lakh primary milk production societies in the country, 33% of the world's milk production is likely to happen in India.