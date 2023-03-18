Govt forms multi-state cooperative export society to push exports1 min read . Updated: 18 Mar 2023, 05:10 PM IST
- Mint had reported that the government is planning to set up a National Cooperative Export Society to help boost India’s exports
Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that the government has formed a multistate cooperative export society to boost exports and that India aims to contribute 330 million metric tonnes (MMT), or 33%, of global milk production by 2033-34.
