NEW DELHI : The government has constituted a committee, headed by Sunil Sethi, chairman, Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), to suggest a roadmap to double the production and quadruple exports of handloom in three years.

Textiles minister Piyush Goyal has set a target to raise handloom production from present Rs.60,000 crore to ₹12,5000 crore and increase handloom exports from ₹2500 crore to ₹10,000 crore in three years' time.

The committee will suggest strategy and policy framework for doubling the production and for improving the quality of handloom products with the aim of enhancing income of the weavers and recommend ways for partnering and collaboration of handloom weavers agencies with the designers, buying houses and institutions, organizations and exporters.

It will also suggest measures for quadrupling exports of handloom products, recommend ways and means for improving the marketing of handloom products in domestic market, and suggesting measures for improving the input supplies such as raw materials, credit, technology upgrading, skilling, designs etc.

Other members of the committee include Sudha Dhingra, professor, NIFT; Shefali Vaidya, freelance writer; Anagha Gaisas, owner, Saudamini Handlooms; Suket Dhir, fashion designer; Sunil Alagh, MD, SKA Advisors Pvt. Ltd. & former MD and CEO, Britannia Industries Ltd; K.N. Prabhu, Paradigm International; Hetal R. Mehta, chairman, Science Engineering & Science Engineering & Technological Upliftment Foundation (SETU).

“The Committee shall be paid TA/DA for need based travel in the country. The Committee shall submit its preliminary recommendations within 30 days and final report within 45 days from the day of constitution the Committee. Zonal Directors, Manoj Jain and S. Bandyopadhyay will be associated with the committee to facilitate in providing necessary inputs," the government said in a notification.

