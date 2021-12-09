NEW DELHI: A triservice enquiry commission headed by a senior Indian Air Force (IAF) officer has been constituted to investigate the cause of the military helicopter crash that killed India’s first Chief of Defence Staff, General (retd) Bipin Rawat and 12 others, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told both houses of Parliament on Thursday.

Briefing Parliament on the crash that took place on Wednesday, Singh said that Rawat, along with his wife and others, was on a scheduled visit to the Defence Services Staff College at Wellington, in Tamil Nadu when the crash took place.

Rawat and others took off aboard the IAF chopper at 11:38 am from Sulur in Coimbatore and was to land at the airfield in Wellington at 12:15 pm, Singh said. Air traffic control at lost contact with the chopper at 12:08 pm. Local people near Wellington reported a crash soon after and tried to help in rescue operations after spotting the helicopter engulfed in flames, the defence minister said.

Officials from the local administration rushed to the spot to help in the rescue operations.

“According to information received, out of the 14 people on board, 13 are dead," Singh said adding that Group Captain Varun Singh, the sole survivor in the crash was now on life support. “Every effort is being made to save him," Singh said.

A triservice enquiry commission has been constituted which is headed by Air Marshal Manvender Singh, the defence minister said adding that the commission had already started its work, investigating the causes of the crash. IAF chief Vivek Ram Chaudhuri had been despatched to Wellington soon after the crash, Singh said.

The mortal remains of Rawat, his wife and others killed in the crash were to be brought to New Delhi later on Thursday.

Rawat would be accorded full military honours at his funeral. Others would also be given appropriate military honours at their funerals, the defence minister added.

According to people familiar with the matter, the Flight Data Recorder of the Mi-17V5 chopper had been recovered.

