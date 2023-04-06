Govt forms panel to review pension system

Govt forms panel to review pension system1 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 10:46 PM IST
The panel will be chaired by the finance secretary, and the three others on the panel will be the chairman of PFRDA, another senior official from the finance ministry and a senior official from the ministry responsible for pensions
NEW DELHI : The Indian government has formed a panel to review the country’s pension system and discuss whether changes are warranted, the finance ministry said on Thursday.
