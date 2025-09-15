Govt prepares 100-product list to curb imports, boost self-reliance

New Delhi: The government has identified 100 products where India will work towards reducing dependence on imports by ramping up domestic capacity under its Swadeshi and Atmanirbhar initiatives, a top government official said on Monday.

The commerce and industry ministry has clubbed these imports into three broad categories—raw materials, intermediates and finished goods—to map where local industry can step in to substitute foreign supplies, commerce secretary Sunil Barthwal said.

A preliminary exercise has already been completed, and the ministry will now carry out a detailed assessment with the focus on ensuring that industry has adequate capacity to meet demand. Production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes and private sector expansion plans will form the backbone of this strategy.

The effort is aimed at distinguishing between products that can be quickly replaced by domestic production and those requiring longer-term capacity building. “We are examining raw materials like zinc, plastic products, a range of chemicals, pharmaceuticals and other critical intermediates where imports are sizeable but local manufacturing can be strengthened,” Barthwal said.

The government is also scrutinising products sold under the Swadeshi tag to determine whether they are genuinely made in India or merely carry the label, he added. The move was first reported by Mint and published on Monday.

The list of 100 products is being developed through consultations with various departments to assess current and planned capacities. “Every ministry is being consulted to assess existing capacity and future expansion needs as part of the Swadeshi initiative,” he said.

Towards self reliance Once finalised, the list will be placed in the public domain to guide industry and investors. The exercise is expected to help channel resources towards sectors where India can rapidly scale up, while reducing strategic vulnerabilities arising from critical imports, Barthwal said, adding that it will be made public possibly by this month end.

The plan is part of the broader push towards self-reliance, with the government seeking to align private sector expansion with national priorities. Experts said that such a calibrated approach could also help India manage its import bill and strengthen its bargaining position in global trade, particularly at a time when tariff wars and supply chain disruptions have raised fresh concerns over economic resilience.

“The success of the Swadeshi initiative depends on reducing import dependency, and that will only be possible if India builds a stronger base in raw material manufacturing. Unless we strengthen the foundation, downstream industries will continue to rely on imports for their inputs, limiting the true potential of self-reliance,” said Abhash Kumar, a trade economist.

Import bill falls India’s import bill fell to $61.59 billion in August this fiscal year, from $64.59 billion in July, while merchandise exports declined to $35.10 billion in August from $37.24 billion in July.

A year ago, in August 2024, merchandise exports stood at $32.89 billion in value terms, while imports stood at $68.53 billion.

As per the commerce ministry data, India imported petroleum, crude and products worth $78.09 billion, electronic goods worth $46.33 billion, machinery (electrical and non-electrical) worth $24.62 billion, gold worth $16.90 billion, organic and inorganic chemicals worth $12.26 billion, and iron and steel worth $9.28 billion during April–August 2025.

As per a Mint report published on Monday, the government plans to verify whether products labelled as ‘Made in India’ genuinely meet domestic production criteria amid concerns that several such items may not qualify. The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and the Department of Consumer Affairs will scrutinise production facilities, sourcing of raw materials, and adherence to domestic value-addition norms.

The consumer affairs department also intends to involve the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) to randomly collect and test products carrying the label. A critical parameter for most goods to qualify as ‘Made in India’ is 50% value addition or local content, although exceptions exist for certain industries.

The checks build on the Made in India Label Scheme, launched in August 2025 as a voluntary certification programme, and tie into the government’s Swadeshi and Atmanirbhar push to boost local manufacturing and reduce reliance on imports.