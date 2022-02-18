NEW DELHI : The government received ₹393 crore from MOIL buyback, said department of investment and public asset management (DIPAM) secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey in a Twitter post on Friday.

The government has set a revised target of ₹78,000 crore from disinvestment proceeds in the ongoing fiscal 2022. It anticipates more proceeds from strategic divestment of PSUs such as BEML and Pawan Hans, besides the massive IPO of LIC of India slated for later half of March.

So far, the government has recieved ₹12,030 crore from disinvestments in various public sector enterprises including Air India and NMDC, and over ₹41,239 crore from dividends of government investments in PSEs.

The government received ₹3,668 crore from Coal India, ₹21 crore, ₹48 crore, ₹69 crore and ₹23 crore from Telecommunications India Ltd, IRCON, RITES and NIIFL as dividend tranches

It also received about ₹1605 crore from NMDC and ₹913 crore from GAIL.

The government has received about ₹351 crore from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, ₹149 crore from Bharat Electronics Limited, ₹42 crore from Central Warehousing Corporation Limited, ₹26 crore from National Highways Infrastructure Development Corporation limited and ₹25 crore from WAPCOS as dividend tranches. Government has respectively received about ₹19 crore, ₹12 crore and ₹31 crore from HLL Lifecare Limited (previously Hindustan Latex limited), FAGMIL and NSIC.

