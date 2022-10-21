Govt receives 952 cr dividend from IRFC, NALCO, Concor

Govt receives ₹952 cr dividend from IRFC, NALCO, Concor1 min read . 06:17 PM IST
With this, the total dividend receipts of the government from CPSEs so far this fiscal stands at ₹16,728 crore
With this, the total dividend receipts of the government from CPSEs so far this fiscal stands at ₹16,728 crore
The government has received ₹952 crore as dividend from three public sector companies, DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Friday.
The government has received ₹952 crore as dividend from three public sector companies, DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Friday.
With this, the total dividend receipts of the government from CPSEs so far this fiscal stands at ₹16,728 crore.
With this, the total dividend receipts of the government from CPSEs so far this fiscal stands at ₹16,728 crore.
"Government has respectively received about ₹711 crore, ₹141 crore and ₹100 crore from IRFC, NALCO, and CONCOR as dividend tranches," DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey tweeted.
"Government has respectively received about ₹711 crore, ₹141 crore and ₹100 crore from IRFC, NALCO, and CONCOR as dividend tranches," DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey tweeted.
The government has also received ₹1,203 crore as dividend tranches from five CPSEs, including SAIL, HUDCO and IRCTC.
The government has also received ₹1,203 crore as dividend tranches from five CPSEs, including SAIL, HUDCO and IRCTC.
The government has received a total of ₹14,778 crore from public sector enterprises like SAIL, HUDCO and others.
The government has received a total of ₹14,778 crore from public sector enterprises like SAIL, HUDCO and others.
"Government has respectively received about ₹604 crore, ₹450 crore and ₹37 crore from SAIL, HUDCO and IREL as dividend tranches," said Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey.
"Government has respectively received about ₹604 crore, ₹450 crore and ₹37 crore from SAIL, HUDCO and IREL as dividend tranches," said Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey.
Besides, IRCTC has paid about ₹81 crore and Bhartiya Rail Bijlee Co Ltd ₹31 crore as dividend tranches, Pandey added.
Besides, IRCTC has paid about ₹81 crore and Bhartiya Rail Bijlee Co Ltd ₹31 crore as dividend tranches, Pandey added.
National Aluminium Company Ltd (Nalco) has registered the highest-ever sales of ₹14,181 crore and a record profit of ₹2,952 crore in the 2021-22 financial year (FY’22).
National Aluminium Company Ltd (Nalco) has registered the highest-ever sales of ₹14,181 crore and a record profit of ₹2,952 crore in the 2021-22 financial year (FY’22).