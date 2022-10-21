Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  Govt receives 952 cr dividend from IRFC, NALCO, Concor

Govt receives 952 cr dividend from IRFC, NALCO, Concor

1 min read . 06:17 PM ISTLivemint
Govt gets dividend cheque of 12.55 cr from FAGMIL. (Photo: iStock)

With this, the total dividend receipts of the government from CPSEs so far this fiscal stands at 16,728 crore

The government has received 952 crore as dividend from three public sector companies, DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Friday.

With this, the total dividend receipts of the government from CPSEs so far this fiscal stands at 16,728 crore.

"Government has respectively received about 711 crore, 141 crore and 100 crore from IRFC, NALCO, and CONCOR as dividend tranches," DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey tweeted. 

The government has also received 1,203 crore as dividend tranches from five CPSEs, including SAIL, HUDCO and IRCTC.

The government has received a total of 14,778 crore from public sector enterprises like SAIL, HUDCO and others.

"Government has respectively received about 604 crore, 450 crore and 37 crore from SAIL, HUDCO and IREL as dividend tranches," said Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey.

Besides, IRCTC has paid about 81 crore and Bhartiya Rail Bijlee Co Ltd 31 crore as dividend tranches, Pandey added.

National Aluminium Company Ltd (Nalco) has registered the highest-ever sales of 14,181 crore and a record profit of 2,952 crore in the 2021-22 financial year (FY’22).

