Govt gives clean chit to Maiden Pharma

“The control samples of the aforementioned drugs were drawn and sent for test and analysis to Regional Drug Testing Laboratory, (RDTL) Chandigarh by the investigating team. As per report of the Government Analyst, the samples have been declared to be of standard quality. The said samples were also found negative for both Diethylene Glycol (DEG) and Ethylene Glycol (EG)," Bhagwanth Khuba, MoS, ministry of chemical and fertilizers stated in the Rajya Sabha.

