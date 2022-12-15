Govt gives clean chit to Maiden Pharma

Govt gives clean chit to Maiden Pharma1 min read . 10:57 PM IST
The World Health Organization issued a ‘product alert’ on four cough syrups made by the Haryana firm in October after 66 children who had taken the medicines had died in the Gambia.
New Delhi: The government said on Thursday paediatric cough syrups made by Maiden Pharmaceuticals are of “standard quality", citing tests conducted on samples seized from the firm’s Haryana factory in October.
“The control samples of the aforementioned drugs were drawn and sent for test and analysis to Regional Drug Testing Laboratory, (RDTL) Chandigarh by the investigating team. As per report of the Government Analyst, the samples have been declared to be of standard quality. The said samples were also found negative for both Diethylene Glycol (DEG) and Ethylene Glycol (EG)," Bhagwanth Khuba, MoS, ministry of chemical and fertilizers stated in the Rajya Sabha.
The government has asked the WHO as well as Gambian authorities for the samples that are blamed for the children’s death, but has had no response yet.
The four drugs are Promethazine Oral Solution BP, KOFEXMALIN Baby Cough Syrup, MaKOFF Baby Cough syrup and MaGrip n Cold Syrup, which are licenced to Maiden Pharma for export purposes only.
Following the WHO alert, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) in coordination with the State Drug Controller, Haryana, carried out investigations at the firm’s plants and found 12 violations.
The state government ordered the plants shut and asked the Maiden to submit an action taken report.
