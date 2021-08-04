Govt gives 'in-principle' approval for 21 new airports

The central government on Wednesday informed that nearly ₹25,000 crores will be spent on the growth and development of the Civil Aviation sector in the next 4-5 years.

In a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State in the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Vijay Kumar Singh stated that the government has taken several measures for reforms in the Civil Aviation sector of the country by providing top-class infrastructure and facilities.

"AAI has taken up development programme to spend around ₹25,000 crores in next 4-5 years for expansion and modification of existing terminals, new terminals, expansion or strengthening of existing runways, aprons, Airport Navigation Services (ANS), control towers, technical blocks, etc. to meet the expected growth in the aviation sector," the minister said.

He further informed that the government has accorded 'in-principle' approval for setting up 21 Greenfield Airports across the country. So far, six Greenfield airports namely, Shirdi in Maharashtra, Durgapur in West Bengal, Pakyong in Sikkim, Kannur in Kerala, Orvakal in Andhra Pradesh and Kalaburagi in Karnataka have been operationalized, the minister said.

Singh also stated that the government is promoting private investments in existing and new airports through the public-private partnership (PPP) and under Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) - Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN), as of July 27, 2021, 359 routes have commenced connecting 59 unserved and underserved airports, including 2 water aerodromes and 5 heliports.

The minister said that the government has supported airlines through various policy measures with an aim to improve their global competitiveness such as rationalisation of taxes, creation of a conducive aircraft leasing and financing environment, effective use of bilateral traffic rights and improvement in air navigation facilities etc.

The aviation sector is the hardest hit by Covid pandemic, which pushed the countries under lockdown. Many countries suspended international travel, fearing rise in transmission of virus.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.