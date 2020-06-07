Govt gives lowdown on what National Task Force to fight Covid-19 has been up to

New Delhi: In its bid to dispel some media reports about government's lack of efforts in containing Covid-19 , the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare explained what the National Task Force (NTF) for Covid-19 has been doing since the breakout of the pandemic.

"These apprehensions and allegations are unfounded and baseless. The Government is constantly in consultation with experts for technical and strategic inputs, scientific ideas and domain-specific guidance to address the Covid-19 pandemic," the ministry said.

"A National Task Force (NTF) for Covid-19 is constituted by Secretary DHR-cum-DG-ICMR with Member (Health) NITI Aayog as Chairperson and Secretary (DoHFW) and Secretary (DHR) as Co-Chairs. The NTF comprises of 21 members including technical/domain experts from the government and outside the government. Predominant expertise in the Task Force is from public health and/or epidemiology. Given the complexity and implications of the Covid-19 pandemic, the group has experts from medicine, virology, pharmacology and programme implementation domains, as well.

"Further, the Task Force has constituted four expert groups. The expert groups on Epidemiology and Surveillance (13 members) and on Operations Research (15 Members) are almost entirely comprised of public health and epidemiology experts from the government and non-government arena," the ministry further said.

The NTF is said to have held over 20 meetings and has systematically contributed towards the scientific and technical response to the pandemic. "Among other contributions, the Task Force has issued guidelines on testing, prevention, treatment and surveillance," MoHFW said.

The Health Ministry also explained the rationale behind imposing lockdown in late March and how it has helped curb the doubling rate of cases and that there was consensus among all states to have the lockdown as soon as possible.

"A section of the media is also reporting on the decisions regarding India’s approach to the pandemic. The decision on lockdown was taken in the background of rapid escalation of Covid-19 cases. The doubling rate of cases had dropped to a low level pointing toward a dangerous trajectory of high case load and high mortality, as experienced by many western countries. The possibility that our health systems could soon be overwhelmed with Covid-19 patients, seemed to be real," the ministry said.

"This virus is a new agent, not everything is known about it as yet. Government is fine-tuning the strategy based on emerging knowledge and experience on the ground. As is well known in public health, different stages of epidemic demand different response. In fact, the nuanced, step-wise response is known to be a positive characteristic of a resilient health system. The people, the WHO and the global health community have appreciated India’s proactive and pre-emptive approach to Covid-19. There was all round consensus on the lockdown among all state governments," the ministry further said.

"Compared to countries that have eased lockdown such as UK, Itlay, Spain and Germany, India has reported the lowest numbers of cases/lakh population, at 17.23 cases/lakh population and 0.49 deaths/lakh population (as per WHO Situation Report dated 6 June 2020)," the ministry added.

