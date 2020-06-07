Govt gives lowdown on what National Task Force to fight Covid-19 has been up to

"This virus is a new agent, not everything is known about it as yet. Government is fine-tuning the strategy based on emerging knowledge and experience on the ground. As is well known in public health, different stages of epidemic demand different response. In fact, the nuanced, step-wise response is known to be a positive characteristic of a resilient health system. The people, the WHO and the global health community have appreciated India’s proactive and pre-emptive approach to Covid-19. There was all round consensus on the lockdown among all state governments," the ministry further said.