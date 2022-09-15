Govt gives nod to PET flakes import, but with certain conditions. Read here

Import of PET flakes has been permitted subject to NoC (no objection certificate) from Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Govt said
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Centre on Thursday announced that it has provided its approval for imports of PET flakes that are used in making certain plastic products. However, there are certain conditions.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Centre on Thursday announced that it has provided its approval for imports of PET flakes that are used in making certain plastic products. However, there are certain conditions.
"Import of PET flakes has been permitted subject to NoC (no objection certificate) from Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and an authorisation from Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT)," a commerce ministry notification said.
"Import of PET flakes has been permitted subject to NoC (no objection certificate) from Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and an authorisation from Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT)," a commerce ministry notification said.