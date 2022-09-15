Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Govt gives nod to PET flakes import, but with certain conditions. Read here

1 min read . 05:36 PM ISTLivemint

Import of PET flakes has been permitted subject to NoC (no objection certificate) from Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Govt said

The Centre on Thursday announced that it has provided its approval for imports of PET flakes that are used in making certain plastic products. However, there are certain conditions. 

"Import of PET flakes has been permitted subject to NoC (no objection certificate) from Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and an authorisation from Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT)," a commerce ministry notification said.

