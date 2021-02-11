OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Govt gives nod to several firms under PLI scheme for medical devices
The scheme was initially launched for three sectors—mobile manufacturing, drug intermediates and medical devices. But in Nov, govt added 10 more sectors to the list (Mint)
Govt gives nod to several firms under PLI scheme for medical devices

1 min read . Updated: 11 Feb 2021, 09:48 PM IST PTI

The setting up of these plants will lead to a total committed investment of 729 cr by the companies and employment generation for about 2,304 people, govt says

New Delhi: The government has approved applications from several medical devices manufacturers under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for the promotion of domestic manufacturing, an official statement said.

The companies include Siemens Healthcare, Sahajanand Medical Technologies, Nipro India Corporation and Wipro GE Healthcare, the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers said.

The setting up of these plants will lead to a total committed investment of 729.63 crore by the companies and employment generation for about 2,304 persons, it added. 

"The commercial production is projected to commence from April 1, 2022 and the disbursal of production linked incentive by the Government over the five years period would be up to a maximum of 121 crore per applicant per target segment," the statement said.

The setting up of these plants will make the country self-reliant to a large extent in the specified target segments in the medical devices sector, it added.

Applications were invited under four different target segments, including cancer care/radiotherapy medical devices, radiology and imaging and nuclear imaging devices, anaesthetics and cardio-respiratory medical devices, including catheters of cardio-respiratory category & renal care medical devices, and all implants including implantable electronic devices, the ministry said.

The Department of Pharmaceuticals had launched a PLI scheme for promotion of domestic manufacturing of medical devices to ensure a level playing field for the domestic manufacturers with a total financial outlay of 3,420 crore for the period 2020-21 to 2027-28, it added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

