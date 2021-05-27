OPEN APP
The Union Government today in an official order extended the tenure of Research and Analysis Wing chief Samant Kumar Goel and Intelligence Bureau head Arvind Kumar. Both were given a one-year extension in their services.

The extensions were cleared by the Appointments Committee of Cabinet, the order said.

Goel, a 1984-batch IPS officer from Punjab cadre, would continue to be the Secretary of Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) for a period one-year beyond the presence tenure which ends on June 30, the order said.

Similarly, Kumar, an IPS officer of Assam and Meghalaya cadre, will continue to head the Intelligence Bureau for a period of one year after June 30.


