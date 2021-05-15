Govt gives tax breaks to four more foreign funds to boost infra investments

The government is betting on the multiplier effect infrastructure investments could deliver in creating new jobs and in turning around the economy. It has also scaled up its capital spending. The Union budget for FY22 proposed a sharp 26% jump in capital spending in FY22 to ₹5.54 trillion over what was spent in the year before. The government is also pursuing a privatisation plan aimed at ushering in more private capital into different sectors.

