Govt goal is to make Delhi a grand city: PM Modi hands over 3,024 new EWS flats

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 3,024 newly constructed EWS flats at Kalkaji in Delhi, built for rehabilitating slum dwellers under the 'In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation' project
As part of the 'In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation' project, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday dedicated 3,024 newly built flats for Delhi's Economically Weaker Sections. PM Modi handed over keys to eligible beneficiaries from Bhoomiheen Camp at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
As part of the 'In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation' project, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday dedicated 3,024 newly built flats for Delhi's Economically Weaker Sections. PM Modi handed over keys to eligible beneficiaries from Bhoomiheen Camp at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi.
Addressing the audience at the event the Prime minister said, “It was earlier believed poverty is for poor to deal with; now the poor is at centre of our govt's policies as it is their dispensation."
Addressing the audience at the event the Prime minister said, “It was earlier believed poverty is for poor to deal with; now the poor is at centre of our govt's policies as it is their dispensation."
Modi said poverty was long considered an issue for the poor to deal with but they are now at the centre of his government's policies as his is a "garibon ki sarkar" (poor people's government).
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Modi said poverty was long considered an issue for the poor to deal with but they are now at the centre of his government's policies as his is a "garibon ki sarkar" (poor people's government).
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“Centre's goal is to make Delhi grand city with all facilities as nation's capital should be," he added.
“Centre's goal is to make Delhi grand city with all facilities as nation's capital should be," he added.
A statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) earlier claimed that this would give the slum residents a sense of security and ownership.
A statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) earlier claimed that this would give the slum residents a sense of security and ownership.
The statement from PMO read, "In line with the vision of the Prime Minister to provide housing for all, in-situ slum rehabilitation in 376 Jhuggi Jhopri clusters is being undertaken by Delhi Development Authority (DDA). The objective of the rehabilitation project is to provide a better and healthy living environment to the residents of the Jhuggi Jhopri clusters, with proper amenities and facilities."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The statement from PMO read, "In line with the vision of the Prime Minister to provide housing for all, in-situ slum rehabilitation in 376 Jhuggi Jhopri clusters is being undertaken by Delhi Development Authority (DDA). The objective of the rehabilitation project is to provide a better and healthy living environment to the residents of the Jhuggi Jhopri clusters, with proper amenities and facilities."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Post vacation of Bhoomiheen Campsite, in Phase II, this vacated site will be utilized for rehabilitation of Navjeevan Camp and Jawahar Camp.
Post vacation of Bhoomiheen Campsite, in Phase II, this vacated site will be utilized for rehabilitation of Navjeevan Camp and Jawahar Camp.
"Phase I of the Project has been completed and 3024 flats are ready to move in. These flats have been constructed at a cost of about Rs. 345 crores and are equipped with all civic amenities including finishing having been done with vitrified floor tiles, ceramics tiles, Udaipur green marble counter in kitchen, etc. Public amenities have also been provided. The allotment of flats will provide the people ownership title as well as a sense of security," the statement added.
"Phase I of the Project has been completed and 3024 flats are ready to move in. These flats have been constructed at a cost of about Rs. 345 crores and are equipped with all civic amenities including finishing having been done with vitrified floor tiles, ceramics tiles, Udaipur green marble counter in kitchen, etc. Public amenities have also been provided. The allotment of flats will provide the people ownership title as well as a sense of security," the statement added.