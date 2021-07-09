The government has offered health researchers who were supposed to finish their projects in the first half of the year another six months to complete their research because of the disruptions caused by covid.

Several crucial health research projects under the department of health research (DHR) have been facing delays due to the pandemic.

“It has been decided to extend all the ongoing projects under various categories of the HRD scheme of the DHR whose project duration (with/without extension) is going to end in the first two quarters of financial year 2021-22, on the basis of availability of requests from principal investigators or fellows of the projects," Daulat Ram Meena, deputy secretary to the central government, said in a letter to the researchers of ongoing projects under the human resource development (HRD) scheme.

Mint has reviewed the contents of the letter.

“These projects would be extended on a no-cost basis for six months beyond their project-ending date (with/without extension). This extension will be applicable for projects that are in their final year," the letter said.

The HRD scheme aims to create a pool of health researchers by upgrading the skills of faculty, scientists, medical students and others through specialized training in priority areas of health research in leading national and international institutions.

The scheme also encourages the trainees to take up research projects for addressing critical national and local health problems and offers financial assistance to institutions for upgrading infrastructure to help them provide training with the latest tech.

The scheme aims to increase the availability of trained personnel for health research by offering scholarships, fellowships and career advancement schemes for faculty and young medical doctors and other scientists.

The researchers work in premier institutes such as the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences and the Indian Council of Medical Research.

The government has advised principal investigators and fellows to complete their project works, accomplish the project objectives and submit their project completion reports to the DHR.

“It is also advised to refund the amount of interest earned during the project duration or closing amount at completion along with the utilization certificate and statement of expenditure. Moreover, the unspent amount of recurring and non-recurring grant shall also be allowed to carry forward from 2020-21 to 2021-22 for the projects sanctioned in 2020-21," said the letter.

