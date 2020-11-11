Health Secretary stated, "Whenever regulatory approval for vaccines are provided, we have a plan which would ensure that vaccines would be available to all priority population groups, irrespective of the region where they reside". Health Secretary also said, "We are in a position to not only augment and strengthen, but also add to our cold chain capabilities". Any large scale immunization would not only require a substantial increase in the number of cold chain points, but also a substantial increase in the number of cold chain equipment, he added.