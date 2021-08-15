Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced that the government has decided to open all Sainik schools to girls. “In a move towards strengthening Beti Bachao Beti Padhao initiative, our daughters will now be able to study in Sainik schools too," PM Modi said.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of 75th Independence Day, Modi made a special mention to the medallist of the Tokyo Olympics who were present at the courtyard of the Red Fort. “Not only have the athletes won our hearts but have sown the seeds to inspire the generations to come," he said.

More details awaited

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.