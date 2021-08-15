OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Govt has decided to open all Sainik schools to girls: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced that the government has decided to open all Sainik schools to girls. “In a move towards strengthening Beti Bachao Beti Padhao initiative, our daughters will now be able to study in Sainik schools too," PM Modi said. 

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of 75th Independence Day, Modi made a special mention to the medallist of the Tokyo Olympics who were present at the courtyard of the Red Fort. “Not only have the athletes won our hearts but have sown the seeds to inspire the generations to come," he said.

More details awaited

 

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout