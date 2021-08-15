Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Govt has decided to open all Sainik schools to girls: PM Modi

Govt has decided to open all Sainik schools to girls: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
1 min read . 09:20 AM IST Livemint

‘Our daughters will now be able to study in Sainik schools too,’ PM Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced that the government has decided to open all Sainik schools to girls. “In a move towards strengthening Beti Bachao Beti Padhao initiative, our daughters will now be able to study in Sainik schools too," PM Modi said. 

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of 75th Independence Day, Modi made a special mention to the medallist of the Tokyo Olympics who were present at the courtyard of the Red Fort. “Not only have the athletes won our hearts but have sown the seeds to inspire the generations to come," he said.

More details awaited

 

