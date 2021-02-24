OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Govt has no business to be in business: PM Modi
Prime minister Narendra Modi. (File photo) (HT_PRINT)
Prime minister Narendra Modi. (File photo) (HT_PRINT)

Govt has no business to be in business: PM Modi

1 min read . Updated: 24 Feb 2021, 06:33 PM IST PTI

PM Narendra Modi said the government has no business to be in business and his administration is committed to privatising all PSUs barring the bare minimum in four strategic sectors

NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the government has no business to be in business and his administration is committed to privatising all PSUs barring the bare minimum in four strategic sectors.

"It is government's duty to support enterprises and businesses. But it is not essential that it should own and run enterprises," he said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
A file photo of Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

Most Union ministers want to pay to get vaccinated against Covid: Prasad

1 min read . 06:10 PM IST
A health worker displays a vial of a vaccine as he prepares to vaccinate people.

Odisha: New guidelines to get Covid vaccine for over 60s and above 45 with comorbidity

1 min read . 06:15 PM IST
The IAMAI had, on February 11, announced the adoption of a “toolkit” for implementing its Universal Self-Regulation Code for OTT platforms.. Photo Imaging: Kishore Rawat

IAMAI seeks public views on govt’s draft OTT streaming guidelines

1 min read . 06:01 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Asset monetisation, privatisation decisions to help empower Indians: PM Modi

1 min read . 06:12 PM IST

Modi also said the Centre's policy is to either monetise or modernise public sector enterprises, with the intent that the government has "no business to be in business".

Speaking at a webinar on privatisation by the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), Modi said the Budget has given a clear roadmap to take India to a high growth trajectory.

Fiscal support to sick PSUs puts burden on the economy and public sector units should not be run just because of legacy, the Prime Minister said, adding many PSUs are loss-making and supported by taxpayers' money.

The government has many underutilised and untilised assets and 100 assets would be monetised to garner 2.5 lakh crore, Modi added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout