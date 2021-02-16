Govt has taken steps in the direction of alternative fuels: Gadkari

The Road and Transport Ministry has announced an new initiative where the government is ready to explore alternative fuels. These alternative fuels will range from lithium-ion to hydrogen cells. The exploration is expected to aid the growth of alternative fuels in the country where petrol and diesel prices have touched record highs.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari made the announcement of the initiative on Tuesday. the Government will also look into other fuels such as aluminium-ion and steel-ion batteries.

The minister made the announcement after inaugurating a leather cluster at the Central Leather Research Institute in Chennai.

"My suggestion is that this is the time for the country to go in for alternative fuels. I am already propagating electricity as a fuel since India is surplus in electricity and now 81 per cent of lithium-ion batteries are made in India," he said. The ministry was also engaged in developing hydrogen fuel cells, he said.

"We are working more on alternatives for fossil fuel (since it) is the most important thing for the country. Presently, we import ₹8 lakh crore of fossil fuel. The problem is that in the world market, the price of fossil fuel has increased and 70 per cent of the fossil fuel is imported in India", he said.

Gadkari also mentioned the recent launch of a bio-CNG run tractor and noted that this fuel can be made from cotton straw, rice straw and bagasse.

"We need to expedite the alternate fuel industry and Tamil Nadu is an important state in agriculture. I request the State government to encourage making of fuel from agricultural fields and give opportunity to farmers to get more revenue from that", he said.

When the transport minister was asked if there will be any further extension for the deadline of Fastag implementation, Gadkari replied in the negative. "No extension" he said.

The mandatory use of FASTag in automobiles came into force from Tuesday. FASTag is a prepaid tag that uses RFID to enable automatic deduction of toll charges and allows vehicles to pass through toll plazas without stopping for cash transactions. The Centre had announced that February 15 would be the last day for fixing of FASTag on the vehicles to pay at toll plazas, instead of making cashing payments.

On the proposed Bengaluru-Chennai highway, he said the process of land acquisition for it had already been completed and hoped it would be an 'economic corridor' between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. "Within a month we will make the foundation (stone laying) ceremony. We will request the Prime Minister (to take part) and also discuss with the Chief Minister to fix the date (for the ceremony)", he said.

