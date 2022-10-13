Govt has taken steps to tackle stubble burning: Bhupender Yadav

Under the guidelines, a maximum grant of Rs. 14 lakhs per Ton/hr for non-torrefied pellet plant and Rs. 28 lakhs per Ton/hr for a torrefied pellet plant is being provided, with an overall cap of Rs. 70 lakhs for the former and Rs. 1.4 crore for the latter. A corpus of Rs. 50 crores have been earmarked for utilization through the guidelines. Assuming complete utilization of the corpus, over 1 million metric tonnes of paddy straw-based pellets are expected to be generated every year. With supplemental efforts by other stakeholders, the guidelines are expected to enhance paddy straw utilization in power plants and industries, catalyze rural economy and further the spirit of entrepreneurship.