Govt has time till 2 Oct to repeal farm laws, says BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Saturday said that the farmers' protest at the Ghazipur border (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh) would extend till 2 October.

Addressing farmers gathered at the Ghazipur border, the BKU leader also said that the farmer leaders have given the central government 'time' till 2 October to repeal the farm laws, failing which the farmer unions agitating against the three farm laws would plan further protests.

"We won't return home unless our demands are met," Tikait said, adding, "We have given time to the government till October 2 to repeal the laws. After this, we will do further planning. We won't hold discussions with the government under pressure."

The three-hour nationwide "chakka jam" blockade of national and state highways from 12 pm to 3:00 pm, by the protesting farmers against the government's newly-enacted farm laws, was held amid a high alert in the national capital today.

Thousands of farmers across the country, except in UP, Uttarakhand and New Delhi, held their chakka jam.

Heavy security has been deployed at the Ghazipur border in view of the farmers' chakka jam.

Delhi Police Personnel of Security Forces including that of Rapid Action Force have been deployed at the Ghazipur border. Drone cameras were deployed at the Tikri border today to monitor the law and order situation in the wake of 'chakka jam' call by the farmer groups.

Nearly 50,000 personnel of Delhi Police, Paramilitary and Reserve Forces have been deployed in the Delhi-NCR region to maintain the law and order situation here. At least 12 metro stations have also been put on alert, according to reports.

Meanwhile, security across the national capital was tightened today with the deployment of extra security personnel, putting up multi-layered barricades and barbed wires on the roads in Delhi.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of Delhi since 26 November last year against the three newly-enacted agri laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via