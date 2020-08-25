Govt has to stretch itself in the short term for economy's recovery: Singhania

Any GST rate cut would only be for a temporary period, but can make a difference to spending, especially discretionary ones. For example, take the case of automobiles, which is already in the highest tax slab. In the post-covid world, where there is an emphasis on social distancing, personal mobility is expected to take priority. A GST rate cut from 28% to 18% would add to the sales momentum that is very much needed for the industry, which has huge linkages to several other industries and small enterprises. This would benefit the entire ecosystem. Any loss in government revenue would be recovered from the higher sales, which will otherwise be absent if there are no sales. Of course, any rate cuts would have to be few and used very selectively.