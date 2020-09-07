Govt highlights protections for disabled employees seeking voluntary retirement

The ministry has replaced instructions issued in May 2015 with this latest order. According to the 2015 order, instances had come to the notice of the authorities where government servants apply for voluntary retirement “on account of hardships faced by them due to a disability, as they are unaware of the protection provided by the Section 47 of the Persons with Disabilities (Equal Opportunities, Protection of Rights and Full Participation) Act or the PWD Act of 1995.