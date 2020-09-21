Govt hike Minimum Support Price on rabi crops

Amid protests over farm bills, the Cabinet Committee of Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Monday approved hiking Minimum Support Price (MSP) for rabi crops including wheat, chana, among others. The announcement comes hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that MSP for farm products will continue under the new legislations, allaying farmers concerns that the practice may come to an end following the passage of the bills.

MSP is a price at which the government procures crops from farmers, when the market prices fall below it due to high supplies.

The MSP of wheat has been hiked by ₹50 per quintal to ₹1,975 per quintal, union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said. MSP of gram has been hiked at an annual growth rate of 8.3%, MSP of rapeseed and mustard has been hiked by 7 %, and that of barley has been increased by 5.7%.

“MSP will continue, and by announcing an increase in MSP we have proved that", agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar said in Parliament earlier during the day. APMCs will also continue and farmers can sell their crops anywhere in India.

The central government has disbursed ₹1.13 trillion as MSP to farmers for rabi crops such as wheat, pulses and oilseeds this year, he said adding that the amount to 30% higher than the previous crop year.

On Sunday, the Centre managed to get two controversial farm bills – Farmer’s Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020--voted through amid ruckus in the Rajya Sabha.

The bills have triggered farmers’ protest and snowballed into a political issue as they fear it will hurt MSPs, promote corporatization of the farm sector, among other concerns.

Last week, food processing industries minister and senior leader of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned from the post as a sign of protest against the decision of the central government to introduce three bills related to agriculture sector in the Parliament for its approval.

