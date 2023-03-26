Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Govt hikes duty on X-ray machine imports to 15 pc from Apr 1

Govt hikes duty on X-ray machine imports to 15 pc from Apr 1

1 min read . 12:04 PM IST PTI
Government has increased duty o X ray machine imports from 1 April

In the wake to promote domestically produced X-ray machines, Indian government has announced to hike duty on X-ray machine imports to 15 per cent from 1st April

The government has hiked customs duty on import of X-ray machines and non-portable X-ray generators to 15 per cent with effect from April 1.

Currently, portable X-ray machines and non-portable X-ray generators and apparatus attract 10 per cent import duty.

The changes in the customs duty rate was brought in as part of the amendments to the Finance Bill, 2023, which was passed by the Lok Sabha last Friday.

The new rates would be effective from April 1, 2023, the amendment said.

AMRG & Associates Senior Partner Rajat Mohan said this is intended to improve barriers to manufacturing in India. "This will encourage 'Make in India' to reduce import dependence in the niche sector," he said.

