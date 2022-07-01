RIL, ONGC shares crash after govt hikes export tax on petrol, diesel

“Reliance is witnessing a sharp fall after the Government has levied taxes on windfall gains made by domestic refineries. Earlier Reliance was firing on all cylinders but now there is a break in its refinery business as the commodity cycle is also reversing however other verticals have strong growth potential," said Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd. Fuels from Mukesh Ambani-led RIL's Jamnagar refinery are exported to several countries across the world.