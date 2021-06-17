Govt hikes fertilizer subsidies, approves deep ocean mission

“In the last few months, global prices of raw materials of DAP and other P&K fertilizers have increased sharply. Prices of finished DAP, etc., in global markets have also increased. Despite this sharp increase, DAP prices in India were initially not increased by companies; however, some companies raised DAP price in the beginning of this fiscal. The government is fully sensitive to the concerns of farmers also, and is already taking steps to tackle the situation so that farming community can be saved from the effects of this price rise of P&K fertilizers (including DAP)," an official statement said.