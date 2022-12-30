Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  Govt hikes interest rates on NSC, senior citizen savings scheme from 1 Jan

Govt hikes interest rates on NSC, senior citizen savings scheme from 1 Jan

1 min read . 06:10 PM ISTLivemint
In July-September 2020, household savings was 4.92 lakh crore, or 10.4% of GDP

  • The hike in interest rate will come into effect from 1 January.

The central government on Friday said it has hiked the interest rates on small deposits including post office term deposits, NSC and senior citizen savings scheme. The hike in interest rate will come into effect  from 1 January.

It is the second quarterly increase in a row. It is up to 1.1 per cent points from January 1, in line with firming interest rates in the economy.

However, the interest rates on Public Provident Fund (PPF) and the girl child savings scheme Sukanya Samriddhi has not been changed.

The National Savings Certificate (NSC) will yield a 7 per cent interest rate from January 1, compared to 6.8 per cent at present.

Similarly, the senior citizen savings scheme will give 8 per cent interest against 7.6 per cent currently.

The interest rates on Post office term deposit schemes of duration 1 to 5 years will rise by up to 1.1 percentage points.

The monthly income scheme too will yield 7.1 per cent interest, up from 6.7 per cent.

