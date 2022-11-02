Govt hikes procurement prices of ethanol for blending with petrol

“Government has notified administered price of ethanol since 2014. For the first time during 2018, differential price of ethanol based on feed stock utilized for ethanol production was announced by the Government. These decisions have significantly improved the supply of ethanol, consequently ethanol procurement by Public Sector OMCs has increased from 38 crore litre in Ethanol Supply Year 2013-14 (ESY - currently defined as ethanol supply period from 1 December of a year to 30 November of the following year) to contracts of over 452 crore litre in ongoing ESY 2021-22," the release said.