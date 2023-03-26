The government has hiked wage rates for rural jobs with Haryana state seeing the highest wage rate of ₹357 per day. While states like Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh have the lowest daily wage rate of ₹221. The new wage rates will come into effect from April 1, 2023.

On March 24, the Union Ministry of Rural Development issued a notification for the rural job guarantee programme for the financial year 2023-24. The wage revision was done under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme 2005 of section 6(1).

From April 1st, the wage hikes will range from ₹7 to ₹26 per day. In percentage terms, the wages are hiked in the range of 2% to 10%.

In value terms, Haryana's daily wage rate is hiked to ₹357 per day from ₹331 per day. Meanwhile, in percentage terms, Rajasthan recorded the highest wage hike to ₹255 per day --- compared to ₹231 per day in the fiscal FY23.

MNREGA is a demand driven wage employment Scheme which provides for the enhancement of livelihood security of the households in rural areas of the country by providing at least one hundred days of guaranteed wage employment in every financial year to every household whose adult members volunteer to do unskilled manual work.

Furthermore, the wage rate for FY24 is lowest in two states Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh at ₹221 per day each. This would be an increase of ₹17 in these two states compared to the FY23 wage rate of ₹204 per day.

Among other states to register the lowest percentage hike in wages are ---- Karnataka, Goa, Meghalaya, and Manipur.

Earlier this month, the ministry reported that as of March 9, 2023, a total of 5.97 crore households availed employment under MNREGA.

(With inputs from PTI)