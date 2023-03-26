Govt hikes wages under MGNREGA scheme, effective from April 1. Check latest rates of states here2 min read . Updated: 26 Mar 2023, 03:58 PM IST
The Union Ministry of Rural Development issued a notification for the rural job guarantee programme for the financial year 2023-24. The wage revision was done under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme 2005 of section 6(1).
The government has hiked wage rates for rural jobs with Haryana state seeing the highest wage rate of ₹357 per day. While states like Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh have the lowest daily wage rate of ₹221. The new wage rates will come into effect from April 1, 2023.
