NEW DELHI: Indian foriegn minister S Jaishankar held discussions with senior officials and vaccine makers to unplug supply chain bottlenecks to ensure adequate vaccine availability as India grappled with a ferocious resurgence of covid-19 infections.

“Held consultations along with my colleague @mansukhmandviya and our Secretaries with the Indian vaccine industry," Jaishankar said in a Twitter post after the meeting. Mansukh Mandaviya, minister for ports and shipping and chemicals and fertilisers was also present at the meeting.

“Our Ambassadors in the US, Germany and EU were also on the call," Jaishankar said in a second tweet referring to Taranjit Sandhu, Mukta Tomar and Santosh Jha respectively. “We have been working over the last few weeks to address supply chain issues faced by our pharma industry. Appreciated the updates and insights provided today," Jaishankar said in the same post.

“Will strive to ensure that our supply chains are as smooth as possible in a difficult global situation.

The world must support India, as India helps the world," Jaishankar said in a third post amidst problems faced by vaccine manufacturers in India like the Serum Institute in the making of vaccines in the face of some critical components being stopped from exports by the US under its 1950 Defence Production Act that authorises the president to order US industry to cater to domestic needs and demands first. Earlier this week Jaishankar said that he was in touch with some “big" countries to ensure that supply chains for the manufacture of vaccines were kept open. About a fortnight ago, Serum Institute’s Adar Poonawalla in a Twitter post urged US president Joe Biden to allow US companies to export some 37 critical components needed in the manufacture of vaccines in India. This included both the Oxford-AstraZeneca developed covishield and a second vaccine called Covovax. While the lack of some elements could be met by imports from other places, for the supply of at least one component, india was dependent on the US, a person familiar with the development said.

Poonawalla was one of those present at Jaishankar’s meeting on Friday according to pictures posted on Twitter.

Meanwhile the Indian defence ministry in a statement said the Armed Forces Medical Services were importing 23 oxygen generation plants besides containers amid a shortage of oxygen in the country’s major hospitals from Germany.

