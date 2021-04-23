The world must support India, as India helps the world," Jaishankar said in a third post amidst problems faced by vaccine manufacturers in India like the Serum Institute in the making of vaccines in the face of some critical components being stopped from exports by the US under its 1950 Defence Production Act that authorises the president to order US industry to cater to domestic needs and demands first. Earlier this week Jaishankar said that he was in touch with some “big" countries to ensure that supply chains for the manufacture of vaccines were kept open. About a fortnight ago, Serum Institute’s Adar Poonawalla in a Twitter post urged US president Joe Biden to allow US companies to export some 37 critical components needed in the manufacture of vaccines in India. This included both the Oxford-AstraZeneca developed covishield and a second vaccine called Covovax. While the lack of some elements could be met by imports from other places, for the supply of at least one component, india was dependent on the US, a person familiar with the development said.