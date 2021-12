The Centre has released the full list holidays to be observed in year 2022. The central government administrative offices located outside Delhi shall observe 14 holidays compulsorily in addition to three holidays, to be chosen from 12 optional holidays. Among these 14 holidays are: Republic Day, Independence day, Mahatma Gandhi's Birthday, Buddha Purnima, Christmas Day, Dussehra, Diwali (Deepawali), Good Friday, Guru Nanak's Birthday, Idu'l Fitr, Idu'l Zuha, Mahaviv Jayanti, Muharram, and Prophet Mohammad's Birthday.