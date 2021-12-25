Govt holidays in 2022: Check out the full list here

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Centre has released the full list holidays to be observed in year 2022. The central government administrative offices located outside Delhi shall observe 14 holidays compulsorily in addition to three holidays, to be chosen from 12 optional holidays. Among these 14 holidays are: Republic Day, Independence day, Mahatma Gandhi's Birthday, Buddha Purnima, Christmas Day, Dussehra, Diwali (Deepawali), Good Friday, Guru Nanak's Birthday, Idu'l Fitr, Idu'l Zuha, Mahaviv Jayanti, Muharram, and Prophet Mohammad's Birthday.

Full list of government holidays in 2022

January 1: New Year's Day (Saturday)

January 13: Lohri (Thursday)

January 14: Makar Sankranti (Friday)

January 26: Republic Day (Wednesday)

March 1: Maha Shivratri (Tuesday)

April 2: Ugadi (Saturday)

April 10: Ram Navami (Sunday)

April 14: Mahavir Jayanti, Ambedkar Jayanti (Thursday)

April 15: Good Friday (Friday)

May 3: Eid-ul-Fitr (Tuesday)

May 16: Buddha Purnima (Monday)

July 10: Bakri Eid (Sunday)

August 9: Muharram (Tuesday)

August 11: Rakshabandhan (Thursday)

August 15: Independence Day (Monday)

August 19: Janmashtmi (Friday)

August 31: Ganesh Chaturthi (Wednesday)

September 8: Onam (Thursday)

October 2: Gandhi Jayanti (Sunday)

October 5: Dussehra (Wednesday)

October 9: Eid-e-Milad (Sunday)

October 24: Diwali (Monday)

November 8: Guru Nanak Jayanti (Tuesday)

December 25: Christmas (Sunday)

