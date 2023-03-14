Govt identified 101 projects worth ₹60,872 cr under PM Gati Shakti plan: Sonowal1 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2023, 06:05 PM IST
Out of these, 13 projects worth ₹4,423 crore have been completed. Among the states, Gujarat has a maximum 19 projects
New Delhi: The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways has identified 101 projects worth ₹60,872 crore under the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan to enhance port connectivity with consumption and production centres, union minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Tuesday.
