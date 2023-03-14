Govt identified 101 projects worth 60,872 cr under PM Gati Shakti plan: Sonowal

For enhanced capital expenditure by states for infrastructure development, the Ministry of Finance, Department of Expenditure through part-II (for PM-Gati Shakti related expenditure) of the “Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment for 2022-23" has made an additional provision of ₹5000 crore for disbursement among the states as long term loans at a zero interest rate.

