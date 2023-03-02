Govt IDs for foreign students

Govt IDs for foreign students1 min read . 11:15 PM IST
There are approx. 1,700 higher education institutions in the country which will have to register on the government portal if they wish to take in foreign students.
There are approx. 1,700 higher education institutions in the country which will have to register on the government portal if they wish to take in foreign students.
New Delhi: The government is putting in place a new mandatory system of registration for international students, after which they will be issued unique IDs.
New Delhi: The government is putting in place a new mandatory system of registration for international students, after which they will be issued unique IDs.
The department of higher education in collaboration with the home ministry has developed an ‘EducationIndia’ portal, which is ready for use and will be made mandatory from the 2023-24 academic year for international students planning to take admission in Indian higher education institutions.
The department of higher education in collaboration with the home ministry has developed an ‘EducationIndia’ portal, which is ready for use and will be made mandatory from the 2023-24 academic year for international students planning to take admission in Indian higher education institutions.
There are approx. 1,700 higher education institutions in the country which will have to register on the government portal if they wish to take in foreign students.
There are approx. 1,700 higher education institutions in the country which will have to register on the government portal if they wish to take in foreign students.
The National Medical Commission (NMC), the medical education regulator, has told all medical colleges to register on the portal at the earliest.
The National Medical Commission (NMC), the medical education regulator, has told all medical colleges to register on the portal at the earliest.
Last month, the government conducted inter-ministerial consultations to roll out the process. “An inter-ministerial meeting was held on 7 February under the chairmanship of Secretary (Higher Education) wherein all the ministries/departments including Reserve Bank of India which administers Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) participated to discuss the modalities for implementation of EducationIndia portal. Now, all international students who aim to seek higher education in India will have to register to this portal," read the communication issued by NMC.
Last month, the government conducted inter-ministerial consultations to roll out the process. “An inter-ministerial meeting was held on 7 February under the chairmanship of Secretary (Higher Education) wherein all the ministries/departments including Reserve Bank of India which administers Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) participated to discuss the modalities for implementation of EducationIndia portal. Now, all international students who aim to seek higher education in India will have to register to this portal," read the communication issued by NMC.
“Simultaneously, HIEs will also have to register on this portal and upload the offer of admissions issued in favour of the students on this portal. After registration on the portal, the students will get a unique ID which may be used for all purposes, including issuance of student visa post verifying the student’s credentials on this portal. This will be applicable to all the students who desire student visas irrespective of duration of the course," it said.
“Simultaneously, HIEs will also have to register on this portal and upload the offer of admissions issued in favour of the students on this portal. After registration on the portal, the students will get a unique ID which may be used for all purposes, including issuance of student visa post verifying the student’s credentials on this portal. This will be applicable to all the students who desire student visas irrespective of duration of the course," it said.
In addition to this, Indian Council of Cultural Relations will also use this portal and sponsor scholarships only through it.
In addition to this, Indian Council of Cultural Relations will also use this portal and sponsor scholarships only through it.
The details of the students will be regularly updated by higher education institutions offering courses to the international students.
The details of the students will be regularly updated by higher education institutions offering courses to the international students.
Queries sent to the health ministry spokesperson did not elicit any response.
Queries sent to the health ministry spokesperson did not elicit any response.