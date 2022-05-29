Govt implementing infra projects worth ₹1,34,200 crore in Northeast: FM Sitharaman1 min read . 05:13 PM IST
The government will implement several rail, road and air connectivity projects worth ₹1,34,200 crore in the northeast, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said.
Addressing the 'Natural Allies in Development and Interdependence' conclave here, FM Sitharaman said the Union government has been pumping in huge money in developing a number of infrastructure projects throughout the region.
"We are carrying out 20 railway projects worth ₹74,000 crore for 2,011 km, which are spread across the northeast," she further said.
The Modi government is also developing 4,000 km of roads in the region at a total cost of ₹58,000 crore, the Finance Minister said.
"There are 15 ongoing air connectivity projects in the northeast, costing around ₹2,200 crore," she added.
Sitharaman, however, did not mention the completion period of these projects.
