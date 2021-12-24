To cool down the domestic prices of soya meal, the government has issued an order to imposed stock limits on soya meal till 30th June, 2022. These measures have been taken to stop hoarding and black marketing, which can spike the prices of soya meal.

The Soya Meal Stock Control Order, 2021, has been issued with immediate effect i.e. from 23rd December, 2021. Under this order, the stock limit has been set in consultation with the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

The stock limits on soya meal:

All soya meal for a period up to June 30, 2022, with following stock limits for all states and Union Territories.

Plant/Miller/Processor: Maximum stock of 90 days production, as per daily input production capacity of plant/miller/processor, defined in its IEM. The storage location should be declared.

Trading company/trader/private chaupals: Only government registered enterprise, maximum stock of 160 MT, with a defined and declared storage location.

The department has said that in case of stocks held by respective legal entities are higher than the prescribed limits, they must declare it on evegoils.nic.in/soya_meal_Stock/login of the Food & Public Distribution Department. They should bring it to the prescribed stock limits in 30 days of the issue of this notification.

The Centre said it'll ensure that soya meal stock is regularly declared and updated on the above portal. “The data on the portal will be regularly monitored by the Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying and any follow-up action will be taken by Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying," the statement said.

