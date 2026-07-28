Govt imposes sugar stock limits till November to rein in prices

New Delhi: The Centre has imposed stockholding limits on sugar dealers across the country from 1 August to 30 November to curb hoarding, discourage speculative trading, and ensure adequate sugar supplies at reasonable prices during the festival season.

The move follows an increase in ex-mill sugar prices that is "not supported by the prevailing demand-supply fundamental", the food ministry said in a statement.

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"It has also come to notice that hoarding by certain traders, dealers and market intermediaries, along with speculative transactions and paper trade without the actual physical movement of sugar from mills, has contributed to creating an artificial perception of scarcity in the market," the release said.

Such practices have resulted in avoidable price volatility and an increase in both ex-mill and retail sugar prices.

For orderly supplies The government said the restrictions are intended to ensure orderly domestic supplies, protect consumer interests and allow genuine trade and distribution activities to continue without disruption. It also assured consumers that the country has adequate sugar stocks to meet domestic demand and said it will continue to closely monitor the market and take further measures, if required, to ensure sugar remains available at reasonable prices.

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Under the order, all sugar dealers were asked to declare their sugar stocks and update them every week on the Department of Food and Public Distribution's online portal.

Earlier, on 17 July, the Indian Sugar & Bio-energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA) & the National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories Ltd. (NFCSF) reassured all stakeholders that India's sugar availability remains comfortable and the country has adequate sugar stocks to comfortably meet domestic consumption requirements.

Focus welcomed According to the industry, domestic consumption of sugar is between 28.1-28.5 million tonnes.

Currently, institutional consumption such as food and beverage companies, hotels, restaurants and catering (HoReCa) sector and processed foods accounts for 60–65% of total demand, with the remaining share coming from retail households.

“We welcome the Government's continued focus on ensuring a stable and well-regulated sugar supply chain across the country,” said Deepak Bellani, director general of industry body Indian Sugar Mills Association.

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"The industry has always supported measures that promote transparency and fair distribution, and the requirement for dealers to declare stock positions on the Department's online portal is a welcome step towards greater accountability and real-time visibility into market supplies," said Bellani.

Earlier on 13 May, the government banned the export of sugar till 30 September, a move which would help enhance domestic availability and contain prices.

About the Author Vijay C Roy Vijay C. Roy is a journalist with over 21 years of experience covering various news beats across different organisations such as Business Standard and...Read More ✕ Vijay C Roy Vijay C. Roy is a journalist with over 21 years of experience covering various news beats across different organisations such as Business Standard and The Tribune. In the past, he has covered beats such as finance, auto, MSME, commodities, FMCG, pharmaceutical, agriculture, IT/ITES, infrastructure and start-ups. He joined Mint in February 2025, and covers agriculture, food processing, fertilizers, environment and climate change, bringing over two decades of experience reporting on farm policy, food inflation, crop trade, and rural livelihoods.



Vijay’s areas of reporting include food security and climate change policies, focusing on their impact on different stakeholders and their implications. His expertise lies in simplifying complex agri-economic issues such as edible oil import dependence, cotton and wheat trends, fertiliser subsidies, and climate-related risks. He has covered key developments including global supply disruptions and evolving trade policies, offering both macroeconomic perspective and field-level context. Known for his credible and balanced reporting, he follows a rigorous, fact-based approach that prioritises accuracy and context. He is driven by a commitment to public interest, aiming to make critical agricultural and economic issues accessible while contributing to informed policy and industry discussions.