The government is in the process for creating unique ID for farmers of the country, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said in Lok Sabha.

The unique ID will link the farmer profile with all the agricultural schemes, which have been availed by the farmer, the minister said in a written reply in the Lower House.

He also highlighted some other benefits of unique ID. According to him, the ID will help in farmer’s verification through e-Know Your Farmer (e-KYF) which would eliminate the need of re-submitting physical documents to different departments for availing benefit(s) under different schemes.

Farmers will have access to field based and customised advisories. The unique ID will ensure ease in accessing the damage to crops due to extreme weather condition.

As on 9 December, the database of farmers registered under PM-KISAN includes 11.64 crores farmers including the state of Tamil Nadu wherein, 47.82 lakhs farmers have been registered, the minister informed.

