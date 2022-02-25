Govt in wait-and-watch mode on fuel  duty  cut as  Kyiv  crisis  evolves

In Delhi, barring a reduction in petrol price in early December following a cut in value-added tax (VAT), retail prices of petrol and diesel remained steady since early November when the Centre reduced excise duty by ₹10 a litre on diesel and ₹5 a litre on petrol. State-run fuel retailers often tend to flatten any sharp spike warranted in petrol and diesel prices by keeping them unchanged during times of high volatility. “While there could be short-term increases in oil and commodity prices and some supply-chain disruptions, we don’t expect the situation to remain like that for long. There will likely be supply-side intervention at the global level, led by the US," said a second official, pointing out that a duty cut was not being considered at the moment. “Policy action related to duty, whenever decided, is taken at the highest level," he added.