Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday announced that the government had raised the subsidy amount for Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries from ₹200 to ₹300 per LPG cylinder. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ujjwala beneficiaries currently pay ₹703 per 14.2-kg cylinder as against the market price of ₹903. After the decision of the Union Cabinet, they will now pay ₹603.

Briefing the media after a meeting of the union cabinet, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said that the subsidy amount on LPG cylinders for the Ujjwala beneficiaries has been increased by ₹100. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"During the past nine years, a lot of development work has been done for the welfare of women and the poor. Last month, on the eve of Rakshabandhan, when the prices of domestic LPG were reduced by ₹200, it reached about ₹900. However, for the Ujjwala beneficiaries, it was ₹700," he said.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

The government had in August reduced the price of 14.2 kilogram LPG cooking gas cylinder by ₹200. Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri had said that the government would bear the cost of the promised ₹200 price decrease on household cooking gas cylinders, relieving the oil marketing companies of the impending loss of ₹7,500 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

To mitigate the impact of domestic consumer inflation, the Union Cabinet announced a price reduction on LPG on August 29. Oil marketing companies (OMCs) initially expressed apprehension about the Centre's decision, which they projected would have a financial impact of close to ₹7,500 crore.

In Delhi for instance, the decision brought down the cost of a 14.2 kg cylinder from the existing ₹1,103 per cylinder to ₹903.

The Union Cabinet had last month approved the extension of PMUY for release of 75 lakh LPG connections over three years from financial year 2023-24 to 2025-26. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The 75 lakh additional Ujjwala connections will take total number of PMUY beneficiaries to 10.35 crore.

The decision on additional subsidy for Ujjawala beneficiaries has come ahead of assembly polls in five states. Elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh and Telangana will be held by the end of this year.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!