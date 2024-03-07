Govt increases outlay for tea development plan by 82% to ₹528 crore for two years
The scheme aims to set up 800 self-help groups and 330 farmer-producer organisations by FY26, with an outlay of ₹105.5 crore, said Amardeep Singh Bhatia, additional secretary in the department of commerce.
New Delhi: The government has increased the outlay for the Tea Development and Promotion Scheme by 82℅ to ₹528.97 crore for the next two financial years (to FY26), a senior government official said.
