Govt initiates review of CVD imposition on stainless steel2 min read 25 Jul 2023, 12:12 AM IST
The PMO has started talks with the industry and the ministries of steel and commerce, two people familiar with the development said
NEW DELHI : The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has initiated discussions on the potential imposition of countervailing duty (CVD) on stainless steel, raising hopes within the industry that such an action will curb cheap imports from China and support small and medium producers in India, two people familiar with the development said.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×